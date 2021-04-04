A Little Coating May Keep Agri Produce Healthy
In Beijing, the continental climate may make it difficult to grow tomatoes. The winters are harsh, and summers are long and hot.
Without protection, greenhouse tomatoes in China’s capital city are quickly affected by sunburn.
According to reports, Tecai Daguanyuang Farm earlier used shade nets to temper light and heat in summer. However, this solution was far from ideal.
Now, with a new coating, the crop reportedly stays healthier and production is as much as 5% higher.
"The use of ReduSol saves time and labour. The nets were expensive due to the structure and maintenance. Furthermore, it was a big hassle. This coating provides for sufficient cooling, while at the same time it leaves sufficient light for growth and production," farm manager Li Xinxu told media.
The shading agent reflects high levels of solar energy. It is wear-resistant and can be removed later. Every shading agent has its strong features. The choice mainly depends on the crop and sometimes the variety.
Due to the absence of heat stress, the crop is healthier and better resistant to diseases and pests. The greenhouse temperature is 3 to 5°C lower, while the plant’s temperature is 7 to 8°C lower. Furthermore, the substrate does not heat up as much.
Tecai Daguanyuang Farm uses 16 buckets per hectare. This quantity is based on experience, local light intensity, light measurements, and insights into the light quantity a tomato crop can handle.
In India, meanwhile, experiments have been successfully conducted and there is a huge demand for biopolymer-based edible coating materials for the postharvest quality improvement of perishable commodities such as fruits and vegetables.
