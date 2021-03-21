Awareness Week’ In March To Celebrate American Farmworkers
National Farmworker Awareness Week will be celebrated by a non-profit social enterprise in the US between March 25-31 to focus on the multiple challenges farmworkers face and to honour their contributions.
The event will be held by Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) – workforce development and certification organisation – that partners with growers, farmworkers, retailers, and consumer advocacy groups.
Consumers, agricultural associations, and others will be encouraged to share messages honouring farmworkers who make it possible for Americans to have access to high-quality, fresh and safer fruits and vegetables, particularly in light of Covid-19.
This commemorative week will be observed with hashtag-AlwaysEssential, where everyone in the supply chain can get involved by sharing the key messages and graphics provided in EFI's free communications toolkit.
EFI is encouraging industry members and consumers alike to speak as one voice and continue to amplify the message that farmworkers are #AlwaysEssential.
This will include sharing the communications toolkit and information across the agricultural industry, creating unique content or videos for social media using the hashtag.
Further, it will provide "live" content for social media channels featuring farmworker interviews detailing their jobs, the safety precautions they take and the skills and knowledge they bring to their work.
Asking state governors or legislative officials to draft a proclamation supporting Farmworker Awareness Week and hosting socially distant events in celebration of farmworkers are also part of it.
Local media will be urged to share information about the role of agriculture and farmworkers in local economies during this period.
Farmworker Awareness Week is an effort to recognize the essential role workers play in ensuring the availability, quality and safety of our food.
Consumers do not see them, but farmworkers grow, harvest, process, and pack fresh food for stores every day. Nearly 2.5 million workers are on farms and ranches throughout the United Sates, performing hard and skilled labour.
It is estimated that there are 4,25,000 farmworkers working in the fresh produce industry alone.
-
COVID-19 Added To Burden On Andhra Groundnut Farmers: Study
Mar 20, 2021
-
Women Farmers No More Mere Spectators In Agriculture Laws Protests
Mar 19, 2021
-
Asia Pacific Records Region’s Best Performance In Food Affordability
Mar 17, 2021
-
‘Farm-To-Table’ Movement Will Benefit Local Farmers
Mar 13, 2021
-
$1.1 Billion Needed To Fight Worsening Global Food Insecurity: FAO
Mar 12, 2021
-
How Commercial Production Of Hemp Can Benefit Other Sectors
Mar 04, 2021
-
Rhizome With Health Benefits; Growing Ginger In Kitchen Garden
Feb 20, 2021
-
5 Tips To Start Your Terrace Garden
Jan 21, 2021
-
Avian Flu In India: What Should You Do To Stay Safe?
Jan 16, 2021
-
Awareness Week’ In March To Celebrate American Farmworkers
Mar 21, 2021
-
You Can Now Buy This 'No Kill' Fertiliser
Mar 18, 2021
-
Why Canada Celebrates Agriculture Safety Week Every Year
Mar 17, 2021
-
This New Greenhouse Is Expected To Break New Ground
Mar 20, 2021
-
‘Indoor Farming Technology Market To Grow Further’
Mar 12, 2021
-
Arid Regions Take To Innovative Farming With FAO Support
Feb 24, 2021