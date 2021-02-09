Centre Allocates Rs.1,050 Cr For Agricultural Mechanisation Scheme

Over 13 lakh agricultural machines have been distributed and more than 27,500 Custom Hiring Institutions established.

A harvester machine

The Centre has allocated a Rs.1,050 crore budget for the Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) for 2021-22, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

Between financial 2014-15 and 2020-21, funds worth Rs.4,556.93 crore have been released under the SMAM scheme to states and other implementing institutions, added a statement from the Ministry.

Agricultural mechanisation contributes towards improving the efficiency and effectivity of the inputs used in crop production. Thus, productivity of crops increases. This also reduces drudgery associated with various farm operations.

SMAM was introduced in 2014-15 with the aim of making farm machines accessible and affordable for the small and marginal farmers (SMFs). This is done through establishment of Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), creating hubs for hi-tech and high-value farm equipment and Farm Machinery Banks.

Distribution of various subsidised agricultural equipment and machines to individual farmers is also one of the activities under the scheme.

Since the purchase of farm machines for SMFs is not financially feasible, CHCs provide options for hiring.

With this, farm power availability has increased from 2.02 kw/ha in 2016-17 to 2.49 kw/ha in 2018-19. There has been a significant increase in the adoption of agriculture machines over time which has found expression in the phenomenal expansion of the cropped area, cropping intensity and the country’s agricultural production.