Fertiliser Cos To Supply 50 MT Medical Oxygen Per Day

Fertiliser companies will reorient existing capacity of oxygen production and augment supply of medical grade oxygen.

Fertiliser manufacturing units are expected to supply approximately 50 Metric Tons (MT) of medical oxygen per day even as the country is facing a new surge of COVID-19 and struggling to meet medical requirements.

This followed a meeting between Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge) and Chemical & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya, and fertiliser companies.

The meeting was held by the minister to explore possibility of production of oxygen in the plants of fertiliser companies of Public Sector, Private Sector as well as Co-Operative sector, according to a statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

The minister called upon fertiliser companies to help the society during this pandemic by reorienting their existing capacity of oxygen production and augmenting the supply of medical grade oxygen to hospitals.

The participants welcomed the initiative and agreed to join the fight against COVID -19.

IFFCO is putting up an oxygen plant with capacity of 200 cubic meters per hour in its Kalol unit in Gujarat and their total capacity would be 33,000 cubic meters per day, according to the ministry.

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (GSFC) made small modification in their plants and started supplying liquid oxygen.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals (GNFC) has also started supply of liquid oxygen for medical purpose after starting of air separation unit.

GSFC and GNFC have already started process to enhance their oxygen production capacities.

Other fertiliser companies will set up medical plants in hospitals and plants at selected locations in the country through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding, the ministry statement added.