From Mining To Farming: How NMDC Is Contributing To Tribal Villages

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Limited was founded in 1958

Representational Image

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) had initiated project Integrated Village Development with only two villages in 2009. It was aimed at improving the overall profile of tribal villages around its Bailadila Projects in Chhattisgarh through varied developmental activities.

It now covers 18 villages and the number of people under the intervention has increased from 1,600 to 20,000.

In an effort towards holistic village development, the country’s largest producer of iron ore provides support to agricultural activities through this programme.

It was recently awarded the Business Leader of the Year, PSU sector in organizational category for CSR Initiatives (Social Development) and the Best CSR Practices category, at the World CSR Day & Congress in Mumbai.

Operating three hi-tech and mechanised mines in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, NMDC Limited was founded in 1958.

As part of corporate social responsibility today, it is bringing about a transformation at the grassroots in the lives of people residing close to its mining units, comprising sensitive tribal belts.

Image source: nmdc.co.in/CSR

The projects are primarily focussed on education, health, infrastructure, animal husbandry.

In partnership with Chhattisgarh Government, NMDC is working on the initiative to enhance livelihood opportunities for the farmers by helping them enhance farm productivity.

Under the initiative, barbed wire fencing, installation of motorised borewells, construction of NADEP Tanks, providing tractors and mechanized farming equipment, organising study tour and training of farmers are regularly undertaken.

A total of 930 farmlands have been covered so far.

The objective of agricultural intervention is to enhance the agricultural productivity by providing required input support and technical knowhow.

The initiatives also aim at encouraging farmers to diversify existing cropping pattern.

With a view to improve irrigation facilities for the farmers, 13 water storage tanks have been constructed, 24 wells dug, 18 ponds created, and 50 irrigation pumps have been installed till August 2020.

Regular repair and maintenance work to ensure proper functioning of the installed structures are taken up by NMDC.

As a result of efforts at improving the existing agricultural scenario, paddy yields have increased from 2 quintals per acre to 35 quintals. This has resulted in a substantial income generation to the beneficiaries.