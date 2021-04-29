Joint Protests Planned by Farmers, Workers’ Unions

Their demands include the scrapping of Labour Codes, Farm Laws and Electricity Amendment Bill and to ensure MSP at C2+50% rate, among others.

Representational image.

A joint platform of farmers and trade unions has decided to observe May Day this year by highlighting the demands and rights of workers and peasants across the country.

An umbrella organisation of 10 trade unions have lent support to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) protesting the three farm laws. SKM represents about 40 farmer unions.

Thousands of farmers have been sitting in protest at Delhi’s borders for five months. The trade unions have joined them in several protests like highway blockades.

SKM members have in turn lent support to trade unions in their recent strike-work programmes against privatisation and disinvestment.

A joint meeting of the Platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Sectoral Federations/Associations with the SKM, held online on Wednesday, April 28, has “resolved to carry forward and intensify the united workers-peasants struggle against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-worker destructive policies of the Central Govt”, the Unions said in a statement.

Among the demands made by the joint platform are a call to scrap Labour Codes, Farm Laws and Electricity Amendment Bill, ensure MSP at C2+50% rate for all agricultural produce with ensured procurement.

C2 includes imputed costs of family labour, imputed rent of owned land and imputed interest on owned capital.

The meeting also called for scrapping the present “Vaccine Policy and ensure free universal mass vaccination for all” and also sought stopping “the privatisation/disinvestment and corporatisation move”.

The Joint Platform of CTUs and SKM will again meet sometimes in mid-May to chalk out further course of joint action programmes.