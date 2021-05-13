Meet To Assess Future Of Food & Agriculture Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

The conference will cover industry leaders from public and private companies across the full spectrum of the food value chain

Businesses involved in the food chain have experienced volatility since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are concerns that fertiliser, ag chemical and agribusiness, food and beverage, supply chain logistics, grocery retail and restaurants, among others, are expected to be further affected.

In addition, the industry faces enhanced ESG investing targets as well as higher commodity prices and increased demand, which are driving inflation costs.

The issues are to be addressed with BMO Capital Markets hosting its 16th annual Farm to Market Conference May 19-20. The conference will be virtual and feature thematic panel sessions, company presentations and one-on-one meetings.

During the conference, global institutional investors, financial sponsors and companies will have access to company presentations and thematic panel discussions addressing these and other relevant and timely topics across the entire agri-food industry.

As the debate about how the world will eat in a post-COVID world continues to take shape, Kelly Bania, Food Retail & Distribution Analyst, will host fireside chats with major US retailers Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI) and food service distributor US Foods (USFD).

On day two, Bania, along with Ken Zaslow, Food & Agribusiness Analyst, will co-host Kroger (KR), Kellogg (K) and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) on ESG Across the Food Chain, while Joel Jackson, Fertilizer and Chemicals Analyst, will host CF Industries, FMC and OCP Group for an ESG and Crop Input Producer panel.

Other BMO analysts hosting the conference include Andrew Strelzik, Restaurants Analyst and Tamy Chen, Cannabis Analyst.

Senior executives from more than 90 companies leading agribusiness, fertiliser, ag chemicals, food and beverage, cannabis, retail distribution, grocery and restaurant businesses will discuss important industry trends.