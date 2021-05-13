Meet To Assess Future Of Food & Agriculture Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Businesses involved in the food chain have experienced volatility since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are concerns that fertiliser, ag chemical and agribusiness, food and beverage, supply chain logistics, grocery retail and restaurants, among others, are expected to be further affected.
In addition, the industry faces enhanced ESG investing targets as well as higher commodity prices and increased demand, which are driving inflation costs.
The issues are to be addressed with BMO Capital Markets hosting its 16th annual Farm to Market Conference May 19-20. The conference will be virtual and feature thematic panel sessions, company presentations and one-on-one meetings.
During the conference, global institutional investors, financial sponsors and companies will have access to company presentations and thematic panel discussions addressing these and other relevant and timely topics across the entire agri-food industry.
As the debate about how the world will eat in a post-COVID world continues to take shape, Kelly Bania, Food Retail & Distribution Analyst, will host fireside chats with major US retailers Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI) and food service distributor US Foods (USFD).
On day two, Bania, along with Ken Zaslow, Food & Agribusiness Analyst, will co-host Kroger (KR), Kellogg (K) and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) on ESG Across the Food Chain, while Joel Jackson, Fertilizer and Chemicals Analyst, will host CF Industries, FMC and OCP Group for an ESG and Crop Input Producer panel.
Other BMO analysts hosting the conference include Andrew Strelzik, Restaurants Analyst and Tamy Chen, Cannabis Analyst.
Senior executives from more than 90 companies leading agribusiness, fertiliser, ag chemicals, food and beverage, cannabis, retail distribution, grocery and restaurant businesses will discuss important industry trends.
-
How Langars Feed Farmers At Delhi’s Protest Sites
May 12, 2021
-
Protestors Begin To Assemble At Delhi Borders On Farmer Leaders’ Call
May 10, 2021
-
Winning The Battle Against Desert Locusts
May 07, 2021
-
How Arunachal, Mizoram Farmers Increased Yield
Apr 06, 2021
-
Growing This Plant As Healthy Substitute To Sugar
Mar 30, 2021
-
‘Farm-To-Table’ Movement Will Benefit Local Farmers
Mar 13, 2021
-
Most Effective Houseplant To Reduce ‘Carbon Footprint’?
Apr 13, 2021
-
Rhizome With Health Benefits; Growing Ginger In Kitchen Garden
Feb 20, 2021
-
5 Tips To Start Your Terrace Garden
Jan 21, 2021
-
Meet To Assess Future Of Food & Agriculture Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
May 13, 2021
-
International Food Prices Continue Rising In April
May 08, 2021
-
Organic Millets Grown In Himalayas Soon To Reach Denmark
May 05, 2021
-
Wheat May Be Grown Indoors, But The Cost…
Apr 27, 2021
-
A Technology For ‘Off Season’ Cultivation
Apr 24, 2021
-
Can A Simple Pot Be Solution For Farmers In Dry Areas?
Apr 05, 2021