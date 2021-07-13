PM Kisan 9th Instalment: About Account Status, Beneficiary List

Income support is provided in three equal instalments to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding of up to 2 hectares

Eligible landholding farmers will soon receive Rs. 2,000 in their bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The Centre is expected to transfer the amount into their accounts sometimes next month.

Farmers across the country receive Rs. 6,000 annually under the Scheme. This amount is submitted through direct bank transfer (DBT) in equal instalments. The next instalment is scheduled for August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eighth instalment of financial benefit under the Scheme through a virtual conference on May 14 this year.

There was mixed reaction from farmer leaders regarding the scheme.

Under the scheme, the income support is provided in three equal instalments to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding or ownership of up to 2 hectares.

PM-KISAN

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme is a Central Sector Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Scheme. As per this scheme, financial assistance of Rs. 6,000 per annum is provided to all landholding farmer families across the country. However, this is subject to certain exclusion criteria relating to higher income strata.

PM-KISAN enables such farmers take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. The amount is transferred in three equal instalments (Rs. 2,000 each) in every four-months.

The amount is transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers identified by the government of the state or the Union Territory.

Under this Scheme a ‘Samman Rashi’ of over Rs. 1.15 lakh crores has already been transferred to farmer families. The beneficiaries are decided according to list sent by the states.

The official website can be used to apply and get selected as a beneficiary. There are some eligibility requirements to apply for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Many farmers who applied recently are waiting for the latest PM Kisan Beneficiary List for 2021 eighth and ninth instalment status. In case your name is not on the list then you must check for eligibility and take care in filling the application properly.

As per the scheme, the first instalment of Rs. 2,000 comes from April 1 to July 31, the second instalment comes between August 1 and November 30 and the third instalment from December 1 to March 31.

The fund is disbursed directly by transferring the mentioned amount to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. So be very specific when updating data on the PM-KISAN website.

Access

Type or paste the official website: pmkisan.gov.in on your browser to be able to register or check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status 2021. When the website opens, go to the farmers’ section. You will be able to check your application form and status of instalment here.

Please ensure that while checking your PM Kisan Yojana Beneficiary Status, you visit the website of PM-KISAN. No other website will give you authentic information.

There are certain eligibility requirements to apply for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and get selected as a beneficiary. Before clicking on the submit button please check all details provided by you are correct and updated. You must have the documents with you before registering.

Details like name, day and place of birth, category, place of residence such as state, district, block, or village must be provided during registration.

Related documents like papers on the agricultural land, Aadhar card, updated bank account, address proof, farm information and passport size photograph will be needed when filling out the form.

In case of further assistance, you can get information by calling on the direct number provided on PM Kisan website. The PM Kisan Helpline number is 011-24300606,155261.