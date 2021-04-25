Rabi Crop Harvesting On Schedule Despite COVID-19: Ministry

Out of total wheat sown in 315.80 lakh ha, 81.55% has already been harvested in the country, said Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers and agriculture workers have successfully harvested Rabi Crop on schedule.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, of the Rabi crop harvesting, out of total wheat sown in 315.80 lakh ha, 81.55% has already been harvested in the country.

State-wise harvesting has also increased and reached 99% in Rajasthan, 96% in Madhya Pradesh, 80% in Uttar Pradesh, 65% in Haryana and 60% in Punjab. Harvesting is at its peak in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and is likely to be completed by the end of April 2021, the Ministry said in a statement.

Of the pulses sown in 158.10 lakh ha, harvesting has been completed for gram, lentil, urd, mung and field pea.

For sugarcane, out of the total sown in 48.52 lakh ha (sugar season 2020-21), harvesting has been completed in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Telangana. For the states of Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal, 92-98% harvesting has been completed. In Uttar Pradesh, 84% has been completed and this will continue till mid-May 2021.

Rice (winter) sown in 45.32 lakh ha over the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, and West Bengal, 18.73 lakh ha has been harvested. The rest is in milking to harvesting stage. Rabi rice harvesting is almost complete in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, it added.

Amongst the oilseed crops, Rapeseed Mustard which was sown in around 70 lakh ha, 100% has been harvested in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Assam. It is almost complete in Haryana (99.95%) and in Punjab, around 77% has been harvested.

For Groundnut, which has been sown in 7.34 lakh ha, 62.53% has been harvested.