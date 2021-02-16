Tractor Sales Expected To Show Upswing Despite Pandemic
Tractor industry in India has witnessed strong sales despite the Covid-19 pandemic. While the Coronavirus has affected other sectors, agriculture was not impacted as much.
Data for January 2021 by Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA) shows altogether production of tractors at 96,020. The total units sold was 87,579, out of which 9,234 were exported.
The demand is expected to continue in the coming financial year due to high agricultural growth and a rural infra push.
Earlier, for January last year, TMA figures indicated a total production of 68,053 tractors, where 59,367 were sold (including 5,980 exports).
The figures for December 2020, depicts production at 91,969, and 71,740 sold (including 10,491 exports).
In India, tractors' registration rose 11.14% on a YoY basis in January to 60,754 units, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
Now thanks to a recent innovation, tractors modified to run on compressed natural gas (CNG) may further add to the sales figure.
Factors
Regarding the sales upswing, reports attribute it to several factors. Among others, it included easier finance options, good monsoon, increased MSP and market rates realization, restoration of channel inventory, higher Kharif and Rabi output, and rural cash flows.
If rising prices of fuel was any impediment, a new modification with diesel tractor running on CNG may address it.
A farmer will be to save more than one lakh rupees annually on fuel costs now, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, launching the first CNG tractor in Delhi last week.
CNG tractor
The conversion from diesel to CNG, carried out by Rawmatt Techno Solutions and Tomasetto Achille India, will render tractors environment friendly. CNG is a clean fuel as it has the lowest content of carbon and other pollutants.
Farmers can save on fuel cost as current diesel prices are hovering around Rs.80/L whereas CNG costs about Rs.42/kg. Also, CNG prices are far more consistent than fluctuating fuel cost.
With zero lead content and being non-corrosive, non-dilutive and non-contaminating, CNG will help in increasing the life of the engine. Overall emissions are reportedly reduced by 70% as compared to diesel.
Further, stubble (parali) can be used as a raw material for producing bio-CNG. Thus, farmers can also earn by selling it to bio-CNG production units.
“An alternative energy model based on clean sources is developing, and this will help in meeting the country's commitment to COP 21 for reduction in pollution,” said Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier.
-
From Delhi’s Boat Club To Ghazipur Border; From Father Tikait To The Son
Jan 30, 2021
-
Tractor As New Symbol Of Mass Protest: Iconic Images And Props Of Dissent
Jan 29, 2021
-
Farmers Stay Put At Ghaziabad Protest Site
Jan 29, 2021
-
Can This Bihar Farmer Grow The ‘World’s Costliest Vegetable’?
Feb 05, 2021
-
Hope? None At All But We Stay And Fight, Say Farm Leaders
Jan 13, 2021
-
Farmers' Protest: Bar Council Urges Farmers To Stop Protesting And Respect The Judiciary
Jan 13, 2021
-
5 Tips To Start Your Terrace Garden
Jan 21, 2021
-
Avian Flu In India: What Should You Do To Stay Safe?
Jan 16, 2021
-
Supreme Court Bats, Government Fields, Farmers Stumped
Jan 12, 2021
-
Not Just Manufactured Items, China Wants To Focus On Home-Grown Seeds
Jan 21, 2021
-
Seven US Lawmakers Write To Mike Pompeo On Farmers' Protest In India
Dec 25, 2020
-
India Calls Justin Trudeau's Comments On Farmers' Protest 'Ill-Informed', 'Unwarranted'
Dec 01, 2020