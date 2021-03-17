Why Canada Celebrates Agriculture Safety Week Every Year

Up to $1.4 million over 2 years will be provided to improve farm safety. Essential training and tools will also be provided to farmers

Representational image of farm in Canada

Farm safety is crucial to the overall health and wellbeing of farmers. Thus, it is essential that farmers have access to facilities that help in protecting their mental and physical health.

Canada has announced an investment of up to $1.4 million over two years to improve farm safety. This marked the beginning of this year's Canadian Agriculture Safety Week by providing the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) with funding to provide valuable farm safety tools and advice.

The theme for this year's Safety Week (CASW) is "Lead an AgSafe Canada". Between March 15 and March 20, CASA will showcase farm safety initiatives and programs across the country.

CASA will continue to provide essential training and tools to farmers and stakeholders relating to existing and emerging safety concerns at the farm level.

The details were stated by Canada’s Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude Bibeau. This funding through the Agri-Competitiveness program will also facilitate a series of initiatives that promote farm safety for producers, their families, and workers.

Activities include awareness-raising, community engagement, and the development and maintenance of safety resources and tools to address existing and emerging safety needs at the provincial and national level.

In addition to outreach and awareness activities, CASA will continue to provide farm safety learning opportunities to rural emergency responders and firefighters, and provide online health and safety training courses to farm workers.