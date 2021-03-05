Why This Distress Sale Of Tomato, Potato In Kendrapara
A drastic fall in price of tomato has placed farmers in Odisha’s Kendrapara district in distress, say reports. The price of tomatoes has fallen from about Rs.30 per kg a few months ago to less than Rs.10 now.
A newspaper report attributed this to the absence of cold storage, absence of market linkage and availability of ‘better quality’ tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh.
This has affected farmers in Derabisi, Mahakalapada, Garadapur, Pattamundai, Aul, Rajkanika and Rajnagar blocks.
The price may fall further spelling more misery for growers, Padmalav Das, secretary of district unit of the All India Krusaka Sabha, told The New Indian Express.
This follows a distress sale of potato in the district which was also reported to be due to lack of storage facilities and food processing units in Kendrapara.
From Rs.40 per kg two months back, farmers were selling their produce to traders at Rs.3 a kilo, reported orissapost on February 24.
The report claimed that farmers in the district felt entrapped by undertaking potato cultivation as they have been forced to sell the tuber at throwaway prices to traders due to lack of storage facilities and absence of government owned mandis.
Potato farmer Bidhu Bhushan Mohapatra of Palei village under Derabish block of Kendrapara told orissapost that this year he has spent around Rs.1 lakh on potato cultivation on his four acres of land. He reaped a good harvest but was unable to get a price when trying to sell the produce.
Demand for the tuber led migrants, who returned due to the Covid-19 pandemic, take up potato farming, some claim.
A huge surplus resulted from the cultivation over 30,000 hectares of land. The produce could not be stored due to lack of cold storages in the district.
Moreover, they also failed to sell their produce to the government due to absence of any state-owned mandis, the report added.
-
Opposing Farm Legislations Is All About Fuss Over Nothing
Mar 05, 2021
-
Sugar Output Up 20% Till Feb, But Ex-Mill Prices Down: ISMA
Mar 04, 2021
-
'Livelihood And Food Security Of Country At Stake'
Mar 03, 2021
-
How Commercial Production Of Hemp Can Benefit Other Sectors
Mar 04, 2021
-
Empowering Story Of A Woman Who Followed Her Dream
Mar 01, 2021
-
Grit, Determination: Inspiring Story Of A Woman Farmer
Feb 16, 2021
-
Rhizome With Health Benefits; Growing Ginger In Kitchen Garden
Feb 20, 2021
-
5 Tips To Start Your Terrace Garden
Jan 21, 2021
-
Avian Flu In India: What Should You Do To Stay Safe?
Jan 16, 2021
-
Why Farmers In Germany Are Against A New Law?
Feb 23, 2021
-
‘Agricultural Production Model, Trade Need Urgent Action’
Feb 22, 2021
-
Agriculture Must Be Part Of Climate Change Negotiations: American Farm Bureau Chief
Feb 04, 2021