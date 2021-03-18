You Can Now Buy This 'No Kill' Fertiliser
It is being claimed as the first no kill, premium, all-purpose, organic fertiliser with sustainable packaging, which is now officially available for purchase.
Johnny Appleseed Organic's ClimateGard™ is officially available for purchase through their Indiegogo campaign.
Supporters of this campaign can purchase a 7.5-pound bag for $24 or a 15-pound bag for $47, plus shipping. Other support options include: $150 to Adopt a School Garden, $350 for the Garden Club Symposium Package, and $650 to Support a Community Garden.
For the latest prices and the cost in our currency (âÂ¹) you can visit the Indiegogo website.
Most organic fertilisers derive their nutrients from inedible slaughterhouse and fishery material like bone meal, feather meal and fish emulsion.
ClimateGard's no kill formula sources essential micronutrients, humic acid, silica, living bacteria and fungi from the most ethical, sustainable sources available.
It is a blend of solar processed poultry manure, fossilized seabird guano, bat guano and sunflower hull ash provides essential nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium, calcium, iron and magnesium in their most bioavailable forms.
